Create dynamic color relations in Sketch.
Simply select the layers to chain, the reference color and the transformations you want to apply.
Choose between chaining hue, saturation, brightness and alpha values to create the combination that best fits your project. Learn more.
Fork the Github repo to contribute.
To report bugs or request features, either create an Issue on Github or send me a message on Twitter.
If you find Chain useful, consider supporting its development.Donate